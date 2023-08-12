OFFICIAL: Forward Sampson Eduku seals move to Iraqi giants Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya

Iraqi giants Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya have announced the signing of Ghanaian striker Sampson Eduku on a permanent contract, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

The 27-year-old has put pen to paper on a one-year renewable contract in the presence of his representative Ahmed Naef Almamoory, who brokered the deal in Baghdad as exclusively revealed by GHANAsoccernet.com a month ago.

Eduku is joining the Air Force club after a stellar season in the Ghana Premier League, where he played for Tamale City FC.

The highly-rated forward scored 14 goals and provided three assists in 27 appearances in the Ghanaian top-flight, where he also won four man of the match awards.

Eduku signed for Tamale City at the beginning of the 2022-23 campaign after leaving Guinean side CI Kamsar, where he spent one season.

He has vast experience in the game, having also played for FC Samartex 1996, Sekondi Hasaacas, Elmina Sharks FC, and Karela United FC.

The prolific attacker was being chased by Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak and some other African clubs.

Eduku becomes the third Ghanaian player at Al-Jawiya after former Berekum Chelsea defender Wilson Akakpo and former Black Stars midfielder Afriyie Acquah.

The seven-time Iraqi champions finished in second place at the end of the 2022-23 season and will compete in the Asian Champions League in the upcoming season.