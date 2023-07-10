OFFICIAL: Ghana defender Abdul Rahman Baba completes transfer to Greek side PAOK Salonika

Greek side PAOK Salonika have announced the signing of Black Stars defender Abdul Rahman Baba, who rejoins the club on a free transfer after leaving Premier League club Chelsea.

The English giants announced they have parted ways with the Ghana international by mutual termination last week after a seven-year stint.

The fullback has returned to PAOK on a permanent contract, which runs through to June 2026, for a second spell at the club.

During his first spell at PAOK, on loan from Chelsea, Baba managed 17 appearances in all competitions, scoring once and assisting another.

The left-back played a significant role in helping the Thessaloniki-based side clinch the Greek Cup in the 2020-21 season.

Baba has spent the last two seasons on loan at English side Reading FC, where he played 49 games in the Championship and in the FA Cup and EFL Cup competitions.

Having signed for Chelsea in August 2015 from German Bundesliga side FC Augsburg, Baba has enjoyed loan spells at Schalke 04, Stade Reims, and RCD Mallorca.

The 29-year-old has 51 international caps for Ghana since making his debut in October 2014 and was a member of the squad at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.