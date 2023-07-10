OFFICIAL: Ghana Defender Alexander Djiku joins Fenerbahce on free transfer

Ghana international Alexander Djiku has completed a move to Turkish giants Fenerbahce on a free transfer.

The 26-year-old centre-back, who previously played for Strasbourg, has signed a three-year contract with an option for an additional year. Djiku's arrival at Fenerbahce was confirmed by the club following a successful medical examination.

Strasbourg, who recently appointed Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira as their manager, had hoped to extend Djiku's contract after it expired at the end of June. However, the player decided to explore other opportunities and Fenerbahce presented a more appealing offer.

Despite interest from Mainz 05 in the Bundesliga and French Ligue 1 side Lille, Djiku was impressed with the project presented by Fenerbahce, leading to his decision to join the Turkish outfit.

Fenerbahce expressed their excitement about Djiku's arrival, welcoming him to their family and expressing their wishes for success in the form of victories and championships. Djiku had been an integral part of Strasbourg since joining the club in 2019, captaining the team during the previous season as they successfully avoided relegation.

The defender had come close to leaving Strasbourg last summer, but a proposed move to Hoffenheim fell through due to issues surrounding agent commission.

Djiku's move to Fenerbahce marks an important step in his career as he joins the renowned Turkish club with the aim of contributing to their future success.