OFFICIAL: Ghana defender Denis Odoi completes free transfer to Royal Antwerp

Royal Antwerp FC have announced the signing of experienced Ghanaian international Denis Odoi on a free transfer from Club Brugge.

Odoi made 39 appearances across various competitions for Brugge last season, finding the back of the net on three occasions in the process.

He returned to Belgium in January 2022 after spending over five years at English side Fulham FC, where he joined from KSC Lokeren in 2016.

The 36-year-old has put pen to paper on a two-year contract, bolstering the squad with his versatility and expertise.

Odoi's arrival is a significant boost to RAFC's young dressing room, bringing a wealth of experience and knowledge to the team.

Throughout his career, he has demonstrated his ability to adapt to various positions, making him a valuable asset to the squad.

The club's management is thrilled to have secured Odoi's services, highlighting his importance in guiding the team's young players.

With his leadership and expertise, RAFC is confident that Odoi will play a crucial role in their upcoming campaigns.

Odoi's signing is a strategic move by the club to strengthen its squad ahead of the new season.

His experience and versatility will undoubtedly contribute to the team's success, making him a valuable addition to RAFC.