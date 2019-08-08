OFFICIAL: Experienced Ghana defender Lee Addy joins South African side Free State Stars

Ghana defender Lee Addy has joined South African second-tier outfit Free State Stars, GHANASoccernet.com confirm.

The 29-year old guardsman signed a one-year deal with the Bethlehem based-club after successful negotiations.

He joined the club as a free agent after his contract with Zambian side Lusaka Dynamos expired.

Addy is the second Ghanaian player to join the club this week after AshantiGold forward Daniel Gozar.

The duo will attempt to help the National First Division side game promotion to the Absa Premier Soccer League.