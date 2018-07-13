OFFICIAL: Ghana defender Nicholas Opoku completes Udinese move; pens four-year contract

Ghana defender Nicholas Opoku has signed a four year deal with Italian Serie A side Udinese from Tunisian side Club Africain.

The centre back has joined the rank of Ghana internationals to play for Zebrette in recent times after Mohammed Gargo, Stephen Appiah, Issah Abdul Rahman, Sulley Muntari Kwadwo Asamoah and Emmanuel Agyeman-Badu.

"Opoku is a defender that has been highlighted in the last year,'' Udinese technical director Daniele Pradè said.

''With his meter and 90 for 87 kg fielding important physical means that also help in the aerial balls with his speed and reactivity.

''At the orders of Mr. Velazquez he will have the opportunity to put his characteristics to good use. "

The 20-year-old was a part of the Ghana U17 squad that competed in 2013 African U17 Championship.

In July 2017, he made his senior international debut in a 2–1 defeat against United States. He came as a 38th minute substitute for Rashid Sumaila following his knee injury.