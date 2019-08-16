OFFICIAL: Ghana forward Patrick Twumasi completes loan move to Gazişehir FK

Ghana striker Patrick Twumasi has completed a season long loan to Turkish side Gazişehir Gazientep FK.

The 25-year old joins the Turkish Super Lig new comers from Desportivo Alaves for the 2019/20 season.

Twumasi, who joined the La Liga side from Astana in 2018, struggled to break into the starting line up of the El Glorisso.

He played only 14 games for the club, most of them from the bench and could not find the back of the net in his full season in Spain.

The ex-Astana attacker’s future in Spain became more shrouded in doubt following the arrival of new manager Asier Geratino.

Twumasi joins Ghanaian duo Aziz Tetteh and Yusuf Raman Chibsah at Gazientep.

