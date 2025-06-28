OFFICIAL: Ghana midfielder Michael Baidoo joins Qatari side Umm Salal on season-long loan

Ghanaian midfielder Michael Baidoo has secured a season-long loan move to Qatari top-flight side Umm Salal SC from English Championship outfit Plymouth Argyle, in a deal that promises renewed momentum for the talented playmaker.

Baidoo, 26, only joined Plymouth in January 2025 from Swedish side IF Elfsborg in what was a highly anticipated transfer.

However, his time in England has not gone as planned. Limited to just 13 appearances in a season plagued by team struggles and tactical instability, the Ghanaian saw his opportunities dwindle as Plymouth ultimately suffered relegation to League One.

In search of consistent game time and a more stable environment, Baidoo has opted for a temporary switch to the Middle East.

Umm Salal, who impressed with a second-place finish in the 2024-25 Qatar Stars League, will be hoping his addition provides the creative spark needed as they eye domestic dominance and potential continental competition.

The deal, which runs through the entire 2025-26 season, does not include an option to buy.

This move represents a fresh start for Baidoo in a competitive, financially secure league, with the added incentive of catching the eye of Ghana’s national team selectors ahead of crucial international qualifiers.

Known for his vision, dribbling, and energy, Baidoo brings versatility and experience from his time in Sweden and Norway.