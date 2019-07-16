OFFICIAL: Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena joins Real Zaragoza on loan

Ghana forward Raphael Dwamena has completed a loan move to Spanish Segunda outfit Real Zaragoza ahead of the upcoming season.

The 23-year old completed the move on Tuesday as reported by Ghana’s leading soccer portal, GHANASoccernet.com earlier today.

Dwamena’s move is to provide him with much play time as well as ensure his development in the upcoming season.

The Black Stars striker played 12 matches in the 2018-19 La Liga season for UD Levante where he made only an assist without scoring in the campaign.