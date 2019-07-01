OFFICIAL: Ghana winger Edwin Gyasi joins MLS side FC Dallas on loan

Ghana winger Edwin Gyasi has joined FC Dallas on loan from Bulgarian top-flight CSKA Sofia, the MLS club announced on Monday.

He joins countrymen Francis Atuahene and Ema Twumasi-who have been loaned out to USL side Austin Bold FC.

FC Dallas have the option to buy Gyasi’s contract at the end of the 2019 season to make the transfer permanent and will occupy an international slot.

Gyasi will be added to the roster pending receipt of his ITC and P1 Visa.

The 27-year-old scored six goals and provided 10 assists in 50 appearances for CSKA.

He began his career in AZ Alkmaar academy system before joining Dutch second-division team SC Telstar on a one-year loan, where he scored three goals and recorded one assist in 31 appearances.

Gyasi has featured for Dutch second-division team Roda JC Kerkade and Norway’s former first-division team Aalesund FK before joining CSKA in 2018.