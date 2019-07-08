OFFICIAL: Ghana youth star Majeed Ashimeru pens five-year contract with Red Bull Salzburg

Talented midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has extended his contract with Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg until 31 May, 2024.

Ashimeru's initial deal ends in the summer of 2020 but has decided to extend his contract by four more years.

He joined the Red Bulls in the summer of 2017 but was loaned to Austrian second-tier side Austria Lustenau.

But after six months, he was re-loaned to top-flight side RZ Pellets WAC for the remainder of the 2017/2018 season.

Last year, he had a successful loan spell at Swiss Super League side FC St. Gallen.