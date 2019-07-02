OFFICIAL: Ghanaian defender Bright Addae joins serie B side Juve Stabia

FIFA U-20 World Cup winner Bright Addae has officially joined serie B side Juve Stabia from Ascoli.

The defender joined on a two year deal after five years at Ascoli Calcio where he played 155 games and scored 8 times.

"I am very happy to come to Juve Stabia, I will give my best for this shirt to give satisfaction to the fans. I thank the company and the managers for the choice made," the 26-year old said after making the move.

Addae has been a rock in defence for Ascoli but reports indicates he refused contract extension to take on the challenge at Juve Stabia.

"Thank you for everything. In these years you gave everything you could... heart... soul... Grit... you showed your attachment to the shirt with your heart," Ascoli wrote.

"Unfortunately football is strange ... for misunderstandings... for faults of others... for the people who work for you... to solve other most urgent problems in your life you have been forced to make this choice.

"Surely you will never find a Like the one in ascoli where we all loved you... I know a part of your heart will leave you here... but I hope that this forced choice is the right choice for your future. Good luck!."