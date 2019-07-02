OFFICIAL: Ghanaian defender Joakim Adukor joins Bosnian club FK Tusla

Ghanaian defender Joakim Adukor has joined Bosnian side FK Tusla from rivals FK Sarajevo, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.

The 26-year old is leaving after an outstanding season with Sarajevo, which saw him win the League and Cup double.

The defender, who can also play in midfield is leaving after two seasons, where he played in 35 premier league games and scored three times.

Adukor decided to join Tusla despite reports of interests from several top flight sides.

The former Ghana U-20 international previously played for Gefle, Trofenses, Beziers and OFI Crete before moving to Bosnia and Herzegovina.