OFFICIAL: Ghanaian winger Ibrahim Osman signs for Brighton

Ghanaian youngster Ibrahim Osman has completed his move to English Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion.

The 19-year-old penned a five-year deal and will join the Seagulls in the summer transfer window.

Osman will join fellow Right to Dream and former FC Nordsjaelland player Simon Adingra at the Amex Park, becoming the latest talent from the Ghanaian Academy to make a big move in recent times.

“We’re looking forward to the opportunity of working with Ibrahim," stated Brighton Technical Director David Weir.

“He’s a young and exciting prospect, but for now it’s important that we give him the space to focus fully on Nordsjaelland, where he is enjoying a good season.

“Once the current season is over and he’s had the opportunity to rest during the summer, we will bring him into our environment where he will get the time and support he needs to settle here in England.”

The teenager has been in fine form since joining Nordsjaelland in January 2023, scoring four goals and providing five assists in 29 matches.