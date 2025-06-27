Ghanaian winger Shean Mensah joins BFC Preußen on free transfer

German fifth-tier side BFC PreuÃŸen have announced the signing of Ghanaian winger Shean Mensah ahead of the 2025/26 season.

The 25-year-old arrives on a free transfer from Regionalliga Nordost club VSG Altglienicke, where he featured in 11 matches last season and scored two goals.

His addition marks the newly-promoted side’s 10th signing of the summer as they continue to reinforce their squad for life in the Oberliga.

Mensah brings pace and experience to the flanks and is expected to play a key role as BFC PreuÃŸen look to establish themselves in the fifth tier of German football.

He previously played for BSV GW Neukolln, BW Berlin, and Victoria Berlin.