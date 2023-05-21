OFFICIAL: Ghanaian youngster Kwadwo Asamoah completes transfer to Lithuanian club FK Panevezys

Ghanaian youngster Kwadwo Asamoah has completed his move to Lithuanian club FK Panevezys on a permanent deal, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

Asamoah sealed his transfer on Sunday after signing a two-year contract running until the end of the 2024-25 season.

The 20-year-old last played for FK Spartaks Jūrmala in Latvia, where he scored 11 goals and provided six assists in 69 appearances in the Latvian top-flight across three seasons.

He joined the Latvian club in July 2020 from Ghana Premier League side Bechem United.

The highly-rated youngster played 17 matches and scored 3 goals in his first season in 2020. He managed 22 games in the following season and scored three times.

He played 30 matches and scored five goals in the 2021-22 campaign, attracting a lot of clubs with his performances.

Asamoah is a versatile player who can play on both wings and as a striker.

Panevezys are leading the Lithuanian Lyga standings with 33 points after 13 rounds as they chase their very first title in the championship.

Asamoah scooped the best young player and best goal awards during his first season in Latvia.

The Panevėžys rookie will be able to make his debut in the next match against FA Šiauliai, which will take place today.