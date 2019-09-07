OFFICIAL: Hearts of Oak capture Emmanuel Mintah

Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak have confirmed the signing of Emmanuel Mintah in the ongoing transfer window.

Mintah, 28, joins the Phobians as a free agent after ending his stay with Karela United FC last month.

The defensive enforcer becomes the capital-based side’s third signing in the window after Bernard Arthur and Dominic Eshun.

It remains to be seen if he will make Hearts of Oak’s squad-list for the Presidential Cup against bitterest rivals Asante Kotoko on Sunday.

Mintah previously played for several second-tier sides including BA United, Dunkwa United among others.

He made 13 appearances for Karela United during the GFA Normalisation Committee Special Competition.