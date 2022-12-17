OFFICIAL: Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richmond Ayi earns three-year contract extension

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richmond Ayi has been handed a three-year contract extension by the club, GHANAsoccernet.com can report

The new deal will see the shot-stopper stay with the Phobians until 2025.

Ayi joined Hearts from West African Football Academy (WAFA) in 2019 after spending two years with them when he joined them from Techiman City FC.

The towering footballer was key for the Phobians when they won both the Ghana Premier League and the FA Cup in the 2020-21 season.

Ayi was also integral for the Rainbow club when they defended the FA Cup title in the following season.

The highly-rated goalkeeper has played 34 matches for Hearts in the Ghanaian top-flight since joining them and has conceded 31 times and kept 12 clean sheets in the process.

Ayi has made seven appearances in the Ghana League and the CAF Confederation Cup this season, keeping two clean sheets and conceding five goals.

He was a member of the Ghana team at the U23 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt in 2019 where the Black Meteors finished in the fourth position, missing out on an Olympics spot.