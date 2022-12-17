OFFICIAL: Hearts of Oak midfielder Abdul-Aziz Nurudeen signs new three-year contract

Hearts of Oak have handed a three-year contract extension to midfielder Abdul-Aziz Nurudeen, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

The highly-rated central midfielder has committed his future to the Phobian club for a further three years which will run until 2025.

Nurudeen signed for the Phobians from Division One side Vision FC on a long-term deal in January 2020 and has since been key in the team.

The 24-year-old is currently nursing an injury after undergoing surgery to correct his high in October in South Africa.

He is expected to back on the field for the second half of the season as Hearts look to reclaim the Ghana Premier League title as well as defending the FA Cup.

The combative midfielder has managed just 22 appearances since signing for the club due to recurring injuries that marred his progress at the club.

Nurudeen was part of the Ghana U23 squad at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations which took place in Egypt which the Black Stars finish in fourth place.