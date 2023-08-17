OFFICIAL: Hearts of Oak name Dutch tactician Martin Koopman as new coach

Hearts of Oak have announced the appointment of Dutch trainer Martin Koopman as their new head coach ahead of the new season.

After several media reports, the club finally confirmed the appointment of the veteran coach at the Pobiman Complex as they demolished Miracle Land FC 11-1.

Koopman replaces Serbian tactician, Slavko Matic, the last substantive coach to have worked with Hearts of Oak.

After parting ways with Samuel Boadu early in the previous season, Hearts of Oak settled on Matic. Matic had a good start with the team but gradually suffered from poor results that caused fans to act angrily, which finally led to his departure in the middle of the season.

The Phobians eventually had to fight to survive relegation on the final day under interim boss David Ocloo who has also left to join archrivals Asante Kotoko.

Official: Our new head Coach, Koopman is introduced to the players and the rest of the technical team.

Koopman with his wealth of experience is expected to elevate the performances of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League champions as he takes over the team while they continue with their pre-season training.

The 67-year-old gaffer has managed RKC Waalwijk and Al-Nasr among other top teams in the past.

The Dutch trainer will take charge of his first competitive match as Hearts of Oak coach when they travel to the Aliu Mahama Stadium to face Real Tamale United in their 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season opener.