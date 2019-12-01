OFFICIAL: Hearts of Oak snap up goalkeeper Richard Attah

Ghana Premier League giants have bolstered their goalkeeping department with the signing of Richard Attah for the upcoming 2019/20 season this month.

Attah joins on a free transfer after leaving fellow top-flight side Elmina Sharks where he was a dependable pair of hands.

Duration and terms of his move to the capital club remain undisclosed.

A club statement read: ''The Hearts of Oak management is delighted to announce the signing of goalkeeper Richard Attah. He has signed a long term deal with the club.''

Attah will have to battle for the No.1 spot with Richmond Ayi and Ben Mensah.