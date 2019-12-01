GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

OFFICIAL: Hearts of Oak snap up goalkeeper Richard Attah

Published on: 01 December 2019
OFFICIAL: Hearts of Oak snap up goalkeeper Richard Attah
Richard Attah

Ghana Premier League giants have bolstered their goalkeeping department with the signing of Richard Attah for the upcoming 2019/20 season this month. 

Attah joins on a free transfer after leaving fellow top-flight side Elmina Sharks where he was a dependable pair of hands.

Duration and terms of his move to the capital club remain undisclosed.

A club statement read: ''The Hearts of Oak management is delighted to announce the signing of goalkeeper Richard Attah. He has signed a long term deal with the club.''

Attah will have to battle for the No.1 spot with Richmond Ayi and Ben Mensah.

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments