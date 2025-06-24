OFFICIAL: Hubert Gyau joins Asante Kotoko on four-year deal

Asante Kotoko have confirmed the acquisition of highly-rated midfielder Hubert Gyau on a four-year contract, securing the services of one of the Ghana Premier League’s brightest emerging talents.

The 20-year-old joins from Berekum Chelsea after a breakthrough 2024/25 season in which he became a central figure for the club.

Having made his debut in the previous campaign with 12 appearances as an 18-year-old, Gyau went on to feature in 27 matches last season, impressing with his consistent performances and maturity in midfield.

Gyau’s versatility across the central areas, combined with his composure and tactical awareness, has drawn the attention of several top-flight clubs.

However, the Porcupine Warriors have won the race for his signature as they continue their squad rebuild ahead of the new season.

“I’m proud to be joining Asante Kotoko,” Gyau told the club’s media. “I believe this is the right place for me to develop further.

"My aim is to help the club win things immediately, and to use this opportunity to take another big step in my career by earning a move to a top European club one day.”

The midfielder is expected to report for pre-season training in Kumasi later this month, with Kotoko hoping his arrival will strengthen their push for silverware in the 2025/26 campaign.