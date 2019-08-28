GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
OFFICIAL: Inter Allies re-engage Paa Kwesi Fabin as head coach for second spell

Published on: 28 August 2019
Ghana Premier League side Inter Allies have re-signed experienced coach Paa Kwesi Fabin for a second spell. 

Fabin has filled the void created at the club after the departure of Turkish trainer Turmus Umit.

He took charge of his first training session at the Legon Ajax Park on Tuesday.

Fabin guided Eleven Is To One to a sixth placed finish during the 2014/2015 season but left to concentrate on then job as Ghana U17 coach.

 

