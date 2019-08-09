OFFICIAL: John Painstil and partners complete takeover of Wa All Stars

The management of Wa All Stars have completed the transfer of the club to new owners which included ex-Ghana star John Paintsil.

The other owner is Messrs Richard Kings Atikpo.

But the news owners cannot not change the name of the club immediately and the previous owners led by ex-Ghana FA president Kwesi Nyantakyi will be entitled to 40% of the transfer of old players.

A letter written to the Ghana FA reads:

INTRODUCTION OF THE NEW OWNERS OF WA ALL STARS FOOTBALL CLUB

I extend my compliments and wish to inform you that the ownership of WA ALL STARS FOOTBALL CLUB has changed effective 1st July, 2019.

As a member of the Ghana Football Association, It is our previledge to confirm to you, Messrs Richard Kings Atikpo and John Painstil as the new owners of the club.

I therefore wish to request that all courtesies be duly given to them in the discharge of their interest in WA ALL STARS FOOTBALL CLUB and Ghana Football.

Attached hereto is a copy of the change profile from the Registrar General's Department in respect of the change of ownership.

Thank You

Yours Sincerely

..............

Nana Obiri Yeboah (Operations Manager)

Copy: Richard Kings Atikpo

John Painstil