OFFICIAL: Kassim Nuhu joins Fortuna Dusseldorf on a season long loan

Ghana defender Kassim Nuhu Adams has joined Bundesliga side Fortuna Dusseldorf on loan from rivals TSG Hoffenheim.

The 24-year-old agreed the one-year loan deal on Wednesday after the club forced through the talks.

Lutz Pfannenstiel, the new Sporting Director at Fortuna Düsseldorf, made the Ghana defender his major target having worked with him at Hoffenheim last season.

"I am very happy to be with Fortuna now," says Kasim Adams . "I'll do my best to help the team in every training session and match. It will be important from the beginning that we win games and score points to get closer to our goal of relegation bit by bit. We should concentrate fully on that.

He will become the fourth Ghanaian to play for Dusseldorf this season after Kelvin Ofori, Nana Ampomah and Bernard Tetkpetey.

Nuhu's move to Dusseldorf will come as surprise after joining Hoffenheim just last year on a five-year deal in a move from Swiss side Young Boys in a deal worth €8 million.

He signed his contract with the Bundesliga club Hoffenheim is until 2023 and ended his three-year association with Young Boys. He joined the Yong Boys from Real Mallorca in Spain.

Nuhu is said to have forced Young Boys to allow him to join Hoffenheim after their initial reluctance as they see the centre-back as key to their Champions League plans last season.