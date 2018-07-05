OFFICIAL: Kevin-Prince Boateng joins Italian side Sassuolo

Ghana forward Kevin-Prince Boateng has completed a switch to Sassuolo ahead of the forthcoming campaign.

The 31-year-old hitman joins the Green and Black lads on a two-year deal from German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt after undergoing a successful medical.

The Modena-based outfit announced the signing of the former AC Milan ace on Thursday.

He will be unveiled on Friday, July 6 at 3pm at the Seminar Room of the Mapei office in Via Valle d'Aosta, 46 in Sassuolo.

It is a return to Italy for Boateng, who played for Genoa and Milan.

He was born and raised in Germany, marrying Italian model Melissa Satta.