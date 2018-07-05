GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

OFFICIAL: Kevin-Prince Boateng joins Italian side Sassuolo

Published on: 4 hours ago
OFFICIAL: Kevin-Prince Boateng joins Italian side Sassuolo
Kevin Prince Boateng signs for Sassuolo

Ghana forward Kevin-Prince Boateng has completed a switch to Sassuolo ahead of the forthcoming campaign.

The 31-year-old hitman joins the Green and Black lads on a two-year deal from German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt after undergoing a successful medical.

The Modena-based outfit announced the signing of the former AC Milan ace on Thursday.

He will be unveiled on Friday, July 6 at 3pm at the Seminar Room of the Mapei office in Via Valle d'Aosta, 46 in Sassuolo.

It is a return to Italy for Boateng, who played for Genoa and Milan.

He was born and raised in Germany, marrying Italian model Melissa Satta.

Related Videos

Comments

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations