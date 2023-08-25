OFFICIAL: Kotoko capture former RTU defender Yussif Mohammed Nurudeen

Asante Kotoko have announced the signing of Yussif Mohammed Nurudeen who left Real Tamale United at the end of last season.

As reported by GHANASoccernet.com, the defender completed his medical tests last Monday and sealed a deal with the Porcupine Warriors ahead of the new season. He has finally been unveiled by the club as their new centre-back after signing a three-year contract with the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League champions.

We’re delighted to confirm the signing of centre-back, Yussif Mohammed Nurudeen on a three-year deal following a successful completion of a mandatory medical test.

Yussif is a WARRIOR," the club wrote on Twitter.

Mohammed Nurudeen has garnered experience in the Ghana Premier League playing a crucial role in the survival of Real Tamale United last season with excellent performances which saw the Tamale-based side finish 13th on the league log.

His move to Asante Kotoko marks a significant step in his career as the club embark on a new direction in their quest to restore their good moments.

Kotoko are hoping to bounce back with an improved campaign compared to last season when they finished fourth, failing to defend the Ghana Premier League trophy.

They are still engaged in thorough training sessions as part of their pre-season activities in Beposo and Mohammed Nurudeen is set to join them.

The club will open their campaign with a clash against Heart of Lions who recently gained promotion into the top-flight after struggling in the lower-tier for eight years.