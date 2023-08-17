OFFICIAL: Kotoko sign Samuel Asamoah from Bofoakwa Tano

Asante Kotoko have completed the signing of Bofoakwa Tano FC defender Samuel Asamoah as part of their efforts to strengthen the team ahead of the upcoming season.

The 23-year-old has signed a three-year deal for Asante Kotoko as confirmed by the club on Thursday.

The right-back had already completed his medical a few days ago as reported by GHANASoccernet.com following an agreement between the two clubs and has joined Asante Kotoko for their pre-season training in the build-up to the next season.

We’re delighted to confirm the signing of right-back Samuel Asamoah from Bofoakwa Tano on a contract running until 2026. ASAMOAH IS A WARRIOR 👊🏽 #AKSC #Fabucensus#TimetoProsperAgain pic.twitter.com/S6eA7d3GrD — Asante Kotoko SC - 2X CAF CL Winners🥇 (@AsanteKotoko_SC) August 17, 2023

Asamoah is well-known for his outstanding defensive abilities as well as his capacity to execute offensive plays from the right wing. Recent seasons have seen increased interest in his athletic abilities.

Samuel Asamoah played a significant role in Bofoakwa Tano's victorious promotion to the Ghana Premier League last season, which ended the team's sixteen-year drought from the top-tier league.

Kotoko hopes to improve on their dismal season from the previous year when they placed fourth behind Medeama SC, Aduana Stars, and Bechem United.