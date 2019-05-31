OFFICIAL: Kwadwo Asamoah reunites with Antonio Conte at Inter Milan

Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah will work under Antonio Conte once again following the appointment of the Italian tactician as Inter Milan coach.

The 49-year-old former Juventus and Chelsea gaffer had been widely reported to replace Luciano Spalletti who left the job on Thursday after guiding the Nerrazzuri to their second successive UEFA Champions League campaign.

“It’s his gestures, the looks he gives, the details he goes into that define Antonio Conte,” read a statement on the Inter website. “Ever since he was a child, his life has been dedicated to football.

“His passion and love for football meant it became an objective to pursue, and this resulted in him becoming a footballer. He sees football as the best way to express himself, to leave a mark, whether on the pitch or on the bench.

“Determined and ambitious, Antonio Conte is now beginning his inter adventure. Right here before us, we have two entities with the same objective and outlook – that is to win. Head, heart and legs are the three words which sum up Conte’s career.

“Head: He always had clear ideas when he played out on the pitch as a midfielder. His coaches were certain that he’d continue his career in the dugout.

“Heart: This is something he has constantly shown on every adventure he’s been on: he’s always ensured that his teammates and players have felt the necessary sense of belonging to achieve the most important objectives.

“Legs: Hard work is something he has always been known for. Training sessions and matches are to be experienced to the full.

“Hard work and sweat, unity of purpose and identity. Something which Italy’s National Team displayed in the 2016 European Championship. Conte’s Italy, who were knocked out on penalties by Germany, thrilled and brought an entire nation together. He’s also left his mark abroad: he won the Premier League during his first season in England.

“Now, Antonio Conte’s challenge is the same as the entire Nerazzurri world: to continue moving forward and to bring Inter back to the apex of European football.”

Asamoah played under Conte at Juventus where they won titles before the Italian left to Chelsea.