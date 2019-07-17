GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
OFFICIAL: Kwame Bonsu completes Esperance de Tunis switch

Published on: 17 July 2019

Ghana midfielder Kwame Bonsu has signed a four-year deal with Tunisian giants Esperance de Tunis.

The 24-year-old signed the dotted line on Wednesday after completing his mandatory medical test.

Bonsu arrives from Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko after signing a four year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The Ghana international will replace Cameroonian midfielder Franck Kom who left the club for Qatari side Al-Rayyan SC.

He had a spectacular campaign with the Porcupine Warriors in the CAF Confederation Cup which saw him earn a call up to the national team for the very first time.

