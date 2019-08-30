OFFICIAL: Mahatma Otoo rejoins Turkish side Balikerispor

Ghana forward Mahatma Otoo has rejoined Turkish second tier side Balıkesirspor Kulübü.

The 27-year old left the same club at the end of last season due to unpaid wages, but after a fruitful discusstion with the club's president, Otoo made a U-turn to resign for the club.

"The meeting with the President was positive. It's still Balikerispor. Cheers," he posted on Social Media confirming his return.

Otoo joined Balıkesirspor from rivals Umraniyespor in 2017, playing 67 in all competitions, contributing 17 goals and 6 assists.

The former Hearts of Oak forward has been a key member of the club as they continue their push for promotion to the top flight.

The club re-signed Mahatma Otoo with Doga Iseri, as they renew their ambition of gaining top flight status.

Last season, Otoo played 30 games and scored 4 times before terminating his contract with the TFF First League club.