OFFICIAL: Man City loan out Ghana winger Thomas Agyepong to Belgian side Waasland Beveren

Belgian side Waasland Beveren have signed Ghana winger Thomas Agyepong on a season-long loan from Manchester City with an option to buy.

Agyepong joined the English champions in 2015 where he played for the U21 side for six months.

Afterwards, Agyepong has enjoyed loan sprees at Dutch clubs FC Twente and NAC Breda (two seasons).

He helped NAC Breda to secure promotion to the Eredivisie and went ahead to play about 12 matches in the Dutch top-flight.

The 22-year-old spent the 2018/2019 season with Scottish side Hibernian FC where he played only nine times with injuries ruling him out most of the times.

Agyepong was included in Ghana's squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The winger earned a start in the first group game for the Black Stars against Benin but unfortunately he suffered an injury in 36th minutes and had to be substituted.

He was sidelined for subsequent matches as Ghana got eliminated in the round of 16 by Tunisia.

By Nuhu Adams