OFFICIAL: Medeama appoint Bosnian Nebojsa Kapor as new Head Coach after signing one-year contract

Medeama have confirmed Nebojsa Kapor's appointment as the club's new head coach, the Ghanaian champions announced on Wednesday.

The Bosnian has signed a contract until December 2024, with the option of two-year renewal, and will take over the coaching duties from Evans Augustine Adotey.

The 37-year-old will officially start his role as head coach when his paperwork is completed and approved by the Ghana Football Association, the club said.

The Bosnian is not new on the Ghanaian domestic front having worked with Tema Youth and Bechem United.

The club believes his ethos, tactical approach and commitment to development made him the ideal candidate for the job.

"I am very happy to be here and also contribute to the success drive of the champions. This is an ambitious club and I'm happy with everything going on here in Tarkwa," Kapor told the club's official website

"We are determined to continue from where Mr. Adotey has steered this club beautifully. He's done a great job and deserves a pat on the shoulder.

"But it's time for another hand to continue from where he left of in our pursuit to achieve excellence. I have a fair idea of the kind of talents at the club and we hope to do our best to make it count.

"We can and we'll challenge for trophies this season. We have few games to cover up to the numbers of the teams on top of the table and so we'll see how it goes.

"Like I said, its a collective job and we'll hope to set this club up for laurels."

Nebojsa Kapor is hugely credited for his high-energy and eye-catching style, and also regarded as a talent spotter with quality of helping young players realise their full potential within a strong squad ethos.

