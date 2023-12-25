OFFICIAL: Medeama complete signing of midfielder Michael Enu on three-year deal

Medeama have completed the signing of former Bibiani Gold Stars midfielder Michael Enu on a three-year deal, the club announced on Christmas Day.

The 26-year-old has put pen-to-paper on a permanent contract after completing formalities.

The right-back, known for his versatility, joins the Mauves and Yellows on a free transfer after departing from Goldstars, where he played during the previous season.

Having made 29 appearances and scored two goals for the Miners last season, Enu aims to secure more playing time and establish himself as a fan favorite at Akoon Park.

The former Ashanti Gold defender is expected to provide valuable depth for Medeama SC as they navigate the challenges of competing in three major competitions: the Ghana Premier League, the Ghana FA Cup, and the CAF Champions League.

The exciting midfielder made 29 appearances for Bibiani Gold Stars last season, scoring three goals and bagging two Man of the Match Awards.

In the current campaign, he made three appearances for the Golden Boys before his contract ended.

He joins the Ghana Premier League champions on a free transfer and has already started group training.

Enu says he's thrilled to be joining the 2023/24 CAF Champions League campaigners and hope to improve and make his new home better.

"This is a fantastic move for me and I can't wait to get started in Tarkwa," he told the club's official website

"I worked under assistant coach Nana Amankwah during my stint at Bibiani Gold Stars and so integrating into the team will be much easier.

"I am aware of the huge pedigree of this great club and the expectations ahead. Medeama is the best footballing side in Ghana at the moment and I'm eager to add to their rising stock.

"To be part of this great club is great for me and my career."

Coach Evans Augustine Adotey said: "Michael is a great footballer who will bring a lot to the table. His versatility will be crucial as we fight on all fronts this season.

"I am very happy that he has taking the decision to join us and wish him well. He has the tactical and technical qualities we are looking for in a midfielder."

Enu could make his debut for Medeama against his former club Bibiani Gold Stars after being named in a 20-man squad for the home match at the Akoon Community Park.

Michael Enu previously played for Liberty Professionals and AshantiGold.