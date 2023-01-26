OFFICIAL: Medeama goalie Kofi Mensah signs new deal, secures loan move to Ethiopian side Legetafo Legedadi

Medeama goalkeeper Kofi Mensah has signed a one-year contract extension and secured a six-month loan move to Ethiopia Premier League side Legetafo Legedadi, the club has announced.

The two-time Ghana FA Cup champions have reached an agreement with the Ethiopian outfit for the loan transfer of their glovesman until June 2023. He penned a new one year extension before joining the Ethiopian Premier League side.

"Medeama SC delighted to announce that Kofi Mensah has signed a new contract and sent on a six-month loan deal at Premier League side Legetafo Legedadi," a club statement read

"The club has reached an agreement with the Ethiopian side subject to a medical, player terms being finalised, and international clearance.

"Mensah has signed a one-year contract extension to his current deal at Medeama, which will keep him at the club until January 2025.

"The goalkeeper will stay with the Ethiopian side until June 2023.

"He joined the Mauve and Yellow on a two-year deal in 2022 and made four appearances since the start of the 2022/23 season.

Mensah has signed Legetafo Legedadi on a short-term deal with an option for a permanent contract if he impresses during his period at the club.

The newly-promoted team are currently struggling in the Ethiopian Premier League as they languish bottom of the standings with just six points after 13 rounds.

Legetafo are looking to turn things around in the second round as they aim at avoiding the relegation at the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

Mensah had stints with AshantiGold SC before joining Medeama for the start of the 2022-23 season. He played 4 games, conceded 4 goals and kept one clean sheet in the season.

He previously played for Karela United, Ebusua Dwarfs, Tema Youth FC and Zambian giants Power Dynamos FC.