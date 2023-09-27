OFFICIAL: Morocco named host of 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after CAF decision

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed Morocco as the host of the 2025 edition of the African Cup of Nations.

The move award the tournament to Morocco will resolve a much-delayed decision over who will replace Guinea as 2025 hosts.

The country was stripped of the tournament in October last year due to concerns about infrastructure and facilities.

On Wednesday, September 27, 2023, CAF announced Morocco as the host country of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations' final tournament after an executive committee meeting in Cairo, Egypt.

The Morocco bid garnered 22 votes to prevail over that of Algeria and Nigeria during Wednesday's meeting.

This will be the second time the Maghrebian country has to host the biggest football tournament on the continent after 1988.