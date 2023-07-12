OFFICIAL: Nana Yaw Amankwah is Medeama first team assistant coach

Ghana campions Medeama have confirmed Nana Yaw Amankwah has joined the club as first team assistant coach, signing a two-year contract.

The promising gaffer will deputize Augustine Evans Adotey ahead of next season.

Yaw Amankwah joins the Ghana Premier League champions on a permanent contract after leaving Bibiani Gold Stars.

"Amankwah's has shown immense leadership qualities and we're happy to get him into the coaching staff," a club statement read

"His ethos, tactical approach and commitment to develop youngsters will be vital for our forward march in the next two years.

"We are delighted that Yaw Amankwah will be working with the club and looking forward to having him on board."

Medeama will participate in the CAF Champions League for the first time in the club's history after clinching the Premier League title.