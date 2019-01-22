OFFICIAL: New York City FC welcome back Ghana midfielder Ebenezer Ofori on loan

New York City FC have re-signed Ghana midfielder Ebenezer Ofori on a season-long loan from VfB Stuttgart for a second time.

But Major League Soccer side have an option to buy at the end of 2019 season which starts in March.

Ofori made 28 MLS appearances for the Boys in Blue in 2018, scoring his first goal for the Club in a 4-0 victory over Real Salt Lake in April.

NYCFC Sporting Director Claudio Reyna said of the midfielder: “We’re really excited to bring Ebenezer back to New York for the 2019 season. He played a key role in our midfield last season and will bring even more continuity to spine of our team. He knows what it takes to succeed in this league and we expect him to build off his 2018 performance.”

NYCFC head coach Domènec Torrent added: “It was very important to bring back Eben. He understands what we want to do tactically and brings a unique quality to our midfield. He’s experienced in this league and at the international level and I’m very happy to have him back in the squad.”

Before his first loan spell with NYCFC, Ofori helped Stuttgart to promotion back to the Bundesliga. Prior to his stay in Germany, Ofori won Sweden’s “Best Midfielder” award in 2015 while at AIK.

Everyone at NYCFC would like to welcome Ebenezer back to New York City and look forward to his contribution in 2019.