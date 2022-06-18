Arsenal hand Ghana prodigy Eddie Nketiah iconic Thierry Henry No.14 jersey next season

Ghanaian striker Eddie Nketiah has been handed Thierry Henry's iconic 14 shirt at Arsenal next season following his decision to extend his contract with the club.

Eddie Nketiah has signed a new long-term contract at Arsenal, with the striker also being given Thierry Henry's iconic 14 shirt number in the process.

He was in fine form for the Gunners at the end of last season, scoring five goals in eight matches for Mikel Arteta's side.

Nketiah's previous contract expired at the end of this month but following the decision he will stay for the foreseable future.