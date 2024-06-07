OFFICIAL: Orlando Pirates dump Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori over poor form

Orlando Pirates have officially announced the departure of Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori due to his underwhelming performance.

This decision was made by the team management after careful consideration of Ofori's contributions to the team.

Despite being a talented player, his lack of performance on the field has led to his release from the team.

This news has come as a shock to many fans, as Ofori was expected to be a key player for the team. However, the management has made it clear that they have high standards and will not tolerate poor performance.

"Orlando Pirates can confirm that Richard Ofori will be leaving the club when his contract comes to an end on June 30," a club statement on Thursday reads.

"It is with a deep sense of gratitude that we reflect on the contributions of these players during their time with us.

"Ofori joined the Mighty Buccaneers in 2020 and quickly became a cornerstone of our defence, playing 58 matches and securing 29 clean sheets.

"Yet, his influence extended beyond the pitch. Ofori was a unifying force within the squad, and his four years here have left us with countless positive memories."

The 30-year-old shot-stopper managed only three appearances for the South African giants across all competitions in the 2023-24 football season.