OFFICIAL: Red Bull Salzburg confirm 'top class' Majeed Ashimeru on club's roster for next season

Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg have recalled Majeed Ashimeru and confirmed the midfield maestro will join the club for the 2019/2020 season.

Ashimeru has been in swashbuckling form for Swiss side St Gallen where he has been on a season-long loan.

Salzburg are impressed with his development and his three goals in 28 league appearances.

A statement on the club’s website read: ''Majeed Ashimeru left the West African Football Academy for Salzburg in the summer of 2017 and has since then enjoyed a continued development.

''After the 21-year-old midfielder has been on loan to Austria Lustenau, Wolfsberg AC and FC St. Gallen, Majeed is to play for our club on a permanent basis from the summer following some strong performances in the current Swiss Super League season.''

Ashimeru has been the rise since landing in Europe from Ghana Premier League side WAFA SC.

He signed a four-year contract with Red Bull Salzburg but was immediately loaned out to second-tier side Austria Lustenau where he played for just six months [scored one goal in 11 matches].

He was 'upgraded' to the Austrian top-flight during the January transfer window and got signed by Wolfsberger AC for the second half of the 2017/2018 season.

At WAC, he scored two goals in 15 appearances.