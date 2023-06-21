GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
OFFICIAL: Red Star Belgrade announce signing of Ghana midfielder Edmund Addo

Published on: 21 June 2023
Serbian champions Red Star Belgrade have completed the signing of Ghanaian midfielder Edmund Addo. 

The Black Stars midfielder joins the Serbian giants on a four-year-deal from rivals Spartak Subotica in the summer transfer window.

Addo is expected to strengthen the Red and Whites ahead of the 2023/24 season, with Red Star set to participate in the UEFA Champions League.

"Red Star has got another Black Star! We're delighted to announce the signing of Ghanaian central midfielder Edmund Addo. He arrives from Spartak Subotica on a four-year contract. Welcome!," wrote the club on Twitter. 

Addo joined Spartak Subotica last January after several tussles between Sherif and Crvena Zvezda. Injuries restricted him to just 11 appearances in the league but Crvena are encouraged by his performances.

The former Sheriff Tiraspol player was part of the Black Stars team that travelled to Antananarivo for the AFCON qualifier against Madagascar.

He joins compatriot Osman Bukari, who has been a stalwart for Red Star Belgrade since joining from KAA Gent.

