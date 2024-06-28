OFFICIAL: Rwandan giants APR FC announce signing of midfielder Richmond Nii Lamptey

Rwandan giants APR FC have unveiled former Asante Kotoko midfielder Richmond Lamptey as their latest signing ahead of the upcoming season, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

The 27-year-old has inked a two-year deal with the Kigali-based team and is expected to earn over USD 5,000 per month.

Lamptey parted ways with Kotoko after his contract expired following a three-year stint.

He was instrumental in Kotoko's Premier League victory in his debut season, making 17 league appearances and contributing five assists in the recently concluded season.

The Ghanaian midfielder has also represented the Black Stars in international competitions, including the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

APR is expected to benefit from Lamptey's experience and skill set, and the move provides him with a new challenge and opportunity to further his career.

Lamptey's signing is a significant boost for APR, and he is expected to play a key role in their upcoming campaign.

His versatility and vision on the pitch will undoubtedly be an asset to the team as they aim to achieve success in continental competitions.