Ghana youth star Sarfo Taylor has completed a move to Danish second-tier outfit Vendsyssel FF in the ongoing transfer window.

Taylor joins the Nord Energi Arena side on a four-year deal from Ghana Premier League side Karela FC.

The 21-year-old was heavily mooted to be joining Asante Kotoko following his swashbuckling performance in the Normalisation Committee Special Cup where he netted five goals in the competition.

Taylor has earned a call-up to the Ghana U23 team.