OFFICIAL: Southampton complete the signing of Ghanaian defender Joshua Quarshie

Southampton FC have officially confirmed the signing of promising young defender Joshua Quarshie from Bundesliga outfit TSG Hoffenheim.

The 20-year-old German-born Ghanaian joins the English side on a four-year contract, becoming the first acquisition under new manager Will Still as the Saints prepare for life in the Championship following their relegation from the Premier League.

Quarshie, who spent the latter part of the 2024-25 season on loan at SpVgg Greuther Furth in Germany’s second division, made 25 appearances across all competitions during his loan spell, further proving his consistency and maturity despite his age.

The Germany U20 international, Quarshie expressed his joy at making the move:

"It makes me feel very happy because Southampton is a very big club with a very good history. From the first second, I felt Southampton is the right club."

He added: “English football is a little bit rough and I like this kind of playing style. With my height and my body, I think I’m in the right spot.

"Since I was a little kid I have dreamed of playing in England and now it’s coming to reality, so I’m very excited to play here.”

Standing at 1.96 meters tall, Quarshie offers a physical presence and commanding aerial ability, making him a perfect fit for the rigours of English football.

Although Quarshie has represented Germany at various youth levels, he remains eligible to switch allegiance to Ghana at the senior level - a decision that could be pivotal in the years to come for the Black Stars.