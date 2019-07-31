OFFICIAL: Spanish La Liga newcomers Real Mallorca confirm Lumor Agbenyenu capture

Ghana defender Lumor Agbenyenu has joined Spanish La Liga side new boys Real Mallorca on a season-long loan deal ahead of the upcoming season.

The 23-year-old joins the Reds on a loan deal from Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon.

The left-back is expected to use the loan spell to churn out regular playing time.

Coach Vicente Moreno will be counting on the experienced defender ahead of their quest to retain their league status.

Real Mallorca earned a place in the La Liga following their stunning 3-2 aggregate victory over Deportivo La Coruna in the Segunda Division playoffs last month.

Agbenyenu sent last season on loan at Turkish club Göztepespor.

He was a member of the Ghana squad that played at the just ended 2019 Africa Cup of Nations staged in Egypt.

Real Mallorca already have Ghanaian midfielder Baba Iddrisu Mohammed in their ranks.