OFFICIAL: Striker Benjamin Bature rejoins Medeama on a three-year deal

Medeama have announced the re-signing of former forward Benjamin Bature on a permanent contract, the club has confirmed.

Bature has signed a three-year deal with the Ghana Premier League champions, which will see him at the club until June 2026.

The forward has joined the club after leaving King Faisal Babes FC.

This is a familiar territory for a player who enjoyed five years at the club, first joining in 2014, signing a two-year extension in 2017 before leaving for Tunisian side JS Kairouan in 2019.

"I am very happy to return to Tarkwa to continue with my career. Medeama has always been a great place for me and I look forward to joining the group," he told medeamasc.org.

"The decision to re-join this fantastic club was an easy one having played for couple of years here.

"The ambition, direction and focus of the club excites me and I look forward to contributing my quota to the success of the club.

Coach Augustine Evans Adotey said: "We are very happy to have Bature join us for next three years. We know his capabilities and we look forward to working with him.

"Bature is not new to the club having excelled during his time in the past. He is a talented footballer and has the capacity to improve our squad.

"We want to build a formidable squad for our Premier League title defence as well as our involvement in the CAF Champions League."

Bature, who spent a season at Nigerian side Nasarawa United, scored six goals, provided one assist in 26 matches for King Faisal last season.