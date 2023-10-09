Official: Sudan unveils Kwesi Appiah as new head coach 

Former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah has been officially introduced as the new head coach of the Sudan national football team.

The 64-year-old coach signed his contract in Saudi Arabia, as the Sudanese Football Association currently operates from there due to the instability in Sudan.

Appiah has committed to a three-year contract with the primary goal of revitalizing football in the Northeast African nation. Assisting him in this mission will be Ignatius Osei Fosu, the former coach of Techiman Eleven Wonders and Dreams FC, along with ex-Black Stars goalkeeper Fatau Dauda, who will serve as the goalkeeper's trainer.

One of Appiah's initial responsibilities is to prepare the Sudanese team for their upcoming international matches against Togo and DR Congo in the World Cup qualifiers.

Despite his new role with Sudan, Appiah will continue overseeing operations at Asante Kotoko, where he holds the position of Technical Director and Chairman of the Interim Management Committee (IMC).

As part of his appointment as head coach of the Sudan national team, Kwesi Appiah is set to receive a monthly salary of $50,000.

In addition to his new coaching role, Appiah recently secured a seat on the Ghana Football Association's Executive Committee, following his successful election during the Elective Congress held last week.

Kwesi Appiah is widely recognized for his remarkable achievement of leading Ghana to qualify for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil during his tenure as the national team coach.