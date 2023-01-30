Al Hilal SC have officially announced the signing of Ghana midfielder David Abagna Sandan in a permanent deal from Real Tamale United as your most authoritative website GHANAsoccernet.com exclusively reported on Sunday.

The 24-year-old attacking midfielder has signed a four-year contract with the Crescent as he joins from the Ghana Premier League side for a fee reported to be around US$200,000.

Abagna was instrumental for Ghana's home-based national team at the CHAN 2022 tournament with the Black Galaxies exiting at the quarter-finals stage.

The midfielder left Ghana's camp base in Algeria for Sudan on Sunday to complete the final details of his transfer and undergo his medical examination on Monday.

The highly talented footballer has immediately been included in the Al Hilal squad for the CAF Champions League which begins in fortnight. Al Hilal are in the same group with Al Ahly SC and Mamelodi Sundowns.

The RTU captain was named man of the match in the second group match against Sudan in which Ghana won 3-1 in the end at Chahid Hamlaoui Stadium in Constantine.

Abagna was named in Ghana's final squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon following his impressive performances in the 2021-22 Ghana Premier League campaign.

The highly-rated footballer scored 9 goals and provided 3 assists in 16 appearances for RTU who had just returned to the Ghanaian top-flight.

Abagna has also been impressive in the Ghana league since the beginning of the 2022-23 campaign with three goals in 8 matches.

Two seasons ago, the midfielder was AshantiGold SC's best player in the Ghanaian premiership where he found the back of the net 9 times in 30 appearances.

Abagna won the Ghana Premier League title with Wa All Stars in 2016.

He becomes the second Ghanaian player in the Al Hilal squad after former defender Imoro Ibrahim who signed for the club in September from Asante Kotoko SC.