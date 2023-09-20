OFFICIAL: Sudanese Football Association announces Kwesi Appiah as new head coach on a three-year contract

The Sudanese Football Association has appointed former Ghana coach James Kwesi Appiah as the country's new head coach, GHANAsoccernet.com can authoritatively confirm

The 63-year-old tactician will lead the new technical team of the Sudan national team on a three-year contract.

Appiah has been attached to lower-tier Ghanaian club Kenpong Academy since leaving his post as the Ghana national team head coach in January 2020, having been in charge of a second stint since April 2017.

The former Black Stars skipper, before taking up the head coach for the second time, was coaching Sudanese side Khartoum Club from December 2014 to April 2017.

Appiah carved a niche for himself in Sudan, which his managerial exploits with Khartoum Club, having led them to the CAF Confederation Cup.

Before his Sudan adventure, Appiah was head coach of the Black Stars, where he guided the team to the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

GHANAsoccernet.com can also confirm that the majority of Appiah's technical staff will come from Ghana. The assistant coach, fitness coach, goalkeepers' coach and physio therapist will all be Ghanaians.

The Sudanese FA has decided that due to the political unrest in the country recently, the national teams will play their home matches in Egypt.

Appiah was recently appointed as a member of Asante Kotoko SC Interim Management Committee as the technical head and also entrusted him with player recruitment for the 2023-24 campaign.